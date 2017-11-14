Lake Ontario shoreline declared disaster area by President Trump

WASHINGTON D.C. (WIVB) — President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that the Lake Ontario shoreline is a disaster area.

The President ordered that federal assistance be supplemented to “state, tribal and local recovery efforts,” according to the White House Press Secretary’s office.

Flooding affected the shoreline from early May until early August.

The White House says the counties affected by the declaration are Niagara, Orleans, Jefferson, Oswego, St. Lawrence and Wayne.

The federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work, as well as replacement or repair of facilities damaged by flooding.

The White House says funding is also available for hazard mitigation measures across the state.