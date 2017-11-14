Man accused of sex abuse refuses to go to court

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man accused of sexual abuse refused to go to court on Tuesday morning.

Pendleton resident Christopher Wright, 45, was arrested in October and charged with First and Second-Degree Sexual Abuse as well as two counts of Criminal Sex Act.

The judge in Tuesday’s case ordered a drag order for his next appearance. That means that if he refuses to appear next time, he’ll be physically brought to the courtroom.

In 2016, Wright admitted to sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl.

It is not clear when he will be back in court