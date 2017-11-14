Man accused of sex abuse refuses to go to court

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man accused of sexual abuse refused to go to court on Tuesday morning.

Pendleton resident Christopher Wright, 45, was arrested in October and charged with First and Second-Degree Sexual Abuse as well as two counts of Criminal Sex Act.

The judge in Tuesday’s case ordered a drag order for his next appearance. That means that if he refuses to appear next time, he’ll be physically brought to the courtroom.

In 2016, Wright admitted to sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl.

It is not clear when he will be back in court

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s