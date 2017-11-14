Mother arrested for death of 10-day-old baby in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Rochester Police Department, the mother of a 10-day-old baby has been arrested for the infant’s death.

Police say that when police arrived on scene around 2:30 p.m. Monday, they were told the child was found in bathtub of the home. The baby was immediately transported to Rochester

General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The mother of the child, Markiya Mitchell, was taken from the scene and, upon being interviewed by investigators from the Rochester Police Department’s Special Victim Investigations, she

admitted to intentionally drowning the baby in the bathtub with the purpose of ending his life.

The felony complaint says Mitchell intentionally drowned her 10-day-old son, Jeremiah, and left him there for one to two hours. The complaint says Mitchell filled the tub with 8 to 10 inches of bath water and left him submerged.

Police say Mitchell has a 7-year-old child who is currently being taken care of by a family member.

Mitchell will be arraigned on the charge of murder in the second degree in Rochester City Court Tuesday morning and additional charges may be considered by the grand jury.

This story was originally posted by WROC, a Nexstar contributing station.