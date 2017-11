CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cheektowaga Police confirm one man has been shot at the Dollar General on Union Road.

A suspect is in custody.

Here is a look at the police presence at Union & French right now @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/3T7IsWVlBO — Callan Gray (@CallanGray4) November 14, 2017

The victim’s condition is unclear.

It’s unclear whether the shooting happened inside or outside of the store.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the French Road and Union Road area. Union Road has been closed from French Road to Gardenville Parkway.

News 4 is headed to the scene. Cheektowaga Police will hold a press conference on the shooting around 4 p.m.