One person injured at Dollar General in Cheektowaga, suspect in custody

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cheektowaga Police say a man fired dozens rounds at the Dollar General on Union Road Tuesday afternoon.

Cheetowaga Police rushed the store just before 3 p.m.

“The first officers on scene encountered total chaos,” said Chief David Zack.

A man wearing body armor and camouflage was running away, according to Chief Zack. Officers told him to stop multiple times but he refused.

“After a brief foot pursuit, the subject was tackled to the ground by officers,” he said. “No shots were exchanged between the suspect and CPD officers.”

He told News 4 the suspect was not armed when he was taken into custody. At some point, the suspect was injured but police couldn’t tell us whether it happened before or during his arrest.

Police recovered two AR-15 rifles from the scene.

They believe the suspect acted alone.

One bystander in the parking lot was hurt, sustaining non-life threatening injuries. Police couldn’t say whether that victim was shot.

News 4 asked if the attack was planned.

“We can’t speculate on that,” said Chief Zack. “He is not being cooperative with us at all so motive, pre-planning, all of those things we’re just unsure of at this time.”

During the investigation, an NFTA K-9 detected a potentially explosive substance on the suspect’s vehicle. ATF and the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad determined there was no threat.

“These are the times we live in, sadly, and when you have an incident like this we have to take every precaution,” said Chief Zack.

He praised his officers for responding to the scene in just 4 minutes, despite initial confusion about which Dollar General the shooter was at. Chief Zack said the caller just told dispatchers there was a man with a gun at the Dollar General store in Cheektowaga.

He told us there were about three customers in the store at the time of the shooting, as well as several clerks.

The glass front entrance-way was shattered by bullets.

“It’s a miracle I’m not at this podium reading off the names of the dead,” said Chief Zack at a press conference. “We’re blessed, we’re fortunate for that. Those persons inside the store are spending quality time with loved ones, they clearly were extremely lucky.”

The suspect’s name has not been released. Police said he is not cooperating with officers and they are still working to verify his identification. They did, however, investigate a residence at the Garden Village Apartments as his possible home.

