Parents angry over ‘family quiz’ worksheet given to middle school students

Katy Andersen Published:
Photo: Scott Wise, WTVR

HOPEWELL, Va. (WVNS) – An online worksheet that was never meant for children has parents at one Virginia middle school furious after a teacher mistakenly passed it out to the class, according to CBS contributing station WTVR.

A teacher at Carter G. Woodson Middle School assigned the “Family Quiz” worksheet Friday in a Family & Consumer Sciences class, according to parents.

The assignment began with some straightforward questions like, “What do you call the father of your father?” and “What do you call the sister of your father?”

But the last four questions of the 20 question worksheet took a turn.

Parents say after the teacher went over the answers, some of their children did not have a clue what “Trophy Wife” or even “Boy Toy” meant.  Many parents question how the assignment was ever approved for the classroom. Turns out, it wasn’t.

This was originally posted by WVNS, a Nexstar contributing station.

