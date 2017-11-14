Police: 8-year-old calls 911 after apparent overdoses

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Jamestown say an 8-year-old called 911 after witnessing two apparent overdoses in an apartment.

Police and EMS officials went to the scene on Lafayette St. Sunday afternoon. When authorities got inside, they say they found two people unresponsive on the floor.

Officials administered Narcan to both people, who were identified as Kelly Sherlock, 30, and 45-year-old Luis Garcia.

They regained consciousness and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

After later being released, Sherlock and Garcia were taken into custody and charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Both were committed to the Chautauqua County Jail. The child who called 911 was not injured and was turned over to a family member.

