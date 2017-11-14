California police: Workers saved lives with school lockdown

(AP) – Authorities say a gunman tried to get into rooms at a California elementary school with the intent of shooting children but that workers initiated a lockdown that saved lives.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston says school officials heard shots being fired and immediately locked down Rancho Tehama School in a tiny, rural town Tuesday.

He says it was “monumental” that school workers took the action they did and there is no doubt in his mind they saved the lives of countless children.

Authorities say the gunman, who hasn’t been identified, killed four people and wounded at least 10 others, including a child after he opened fire at the school.

Authorities say one of four victims killed by a gunman on a shooting rampage was a neighbor he was accused of assaulting in January.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston says the neighbor had a restraining order against the gunman. He says the neighbor was a woman but gave no other details.

