BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — University at Buffalo police are looking for three people who they say stole a stop sign.

The sign was at the intersection of Hayes Rd. and Rotary Rd. on the south campus.

“This irresponsible act created a substantial risk to the safety of our community and we are asking for your help to identify the responsible parties,” UB police said.

Anyone who recognizes the people, pictured above, can call police at (716) 645-2222.