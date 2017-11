BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Up to a $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for second degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Denzel Robinson, 23, is described as a black male, 6′ 1″, and 239 lbs., with shaved hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Buffalo at 867-6161.