BLISS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Wyoming County man has been charged with stealing large industrial tools from his neighbor’s garage.

Wyoming County Sheriff’s deputies arrested John E. Burau, 29, of Cooley Road Nov. 11 following an investigation.

Burau was charged with third degree grand larceny, third degree burglary, fourth degree criminal mischief and criminal possession of stolen property.

He was arraigned and remanded to Wyoming County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail.