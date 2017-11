FRANKLINVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 16-year-old boy has been reported missing from the Village of Franklinville.

Matthew J. McGuiness, 16, is described as 5’5″ and about 160 lbs. with light brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing black St. Bonaventure hockey jacket and dark colored pants.

Matthew ran away around 4:45 p.m today. Anyone with information is asked to call the Franklinville Police Department at (716)676-5697 or the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office (716)938-9191.