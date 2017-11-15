2017 YMCA Turkey Trot is sold out

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The YMCA Turkey Trot has officially sold out for this year.

The 122nd annual event will involve 14,000 runners and walkers completing a 8K race down Delaware Avenue on Thanksgiving morning.

Participants will gather at 9 a.m. Nov. 23 in front of the Delaware YMCA, 2564 Delaware Ave. The post-race party will be held at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

A family-friendly, alcohol-free party will be held at Statler City.

Those not running can still make an impact by signing up to be a race day volunteer at YMCATurkeyTrot.org.

Registrants may pick up their race packets at the Independent Health Family Branch YMCA (150 Tech Drive, Amherst near ECC North Campus) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, and take part in the annual Runners Expo sponsored by Runner’s Roost.