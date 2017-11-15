2018 will be final run for Vans Warped Tour

(WIVB) – After 23 summers of metal, punk, and hip-hop, the Vans Warped Tour is coming to an end- after this summer’s tour.

Vans Warped Tour announced on its website Wednesday that 2018 will be the final full cross-country run for the tour, which started in 1995, and became known as “Vans Warped Tour” in 1996.

“I have been proud to work with so many artists who have grown to be some of the largest stars in the world,” tour founder Kevin Lyman said in a statement Wednesday. “Countless bands have played in hot parking lots and through summer storms for you at some point.”

The lineup for the final Vans Warped Tour in 2018 includes July 13 at Darien Lake.

For more information, click here.