Bills fans react to QB Tyrod Taylor getting benched

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Big changes are being made at one bills drive. Head coach Sean McDermott announcing Tyrod Taylor will not play quarter back. Rookie Nathan Peterman will start in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday. Bills fans are continuing to weigh in on the decision.

“I think it was a bad move,” said Frank Gaik who’s been a huge Bills fan for years.

“You know what I think it’s a good move,” said Victor DeGeorge.

Whether you think it’s a good move or a bad one, Bills head coach Sean McDermott made the call Wednesday to bench quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman will start come in Sunday’s game.

Some fans say they’re happy to see Taylor sit this one out.

“I’m excited about Coach McDermott has always been about trusting the process and I trust what he’s doing he’s led us to 5 and 4,” said Molly Schrum, a faithful Bills fan.

Other fans expressed a different emotion to McDermott’s decision.

“I’m very disappointed. We lost two games in bad fashion but I feel like it’s very premature to take a turn like that and go to a 5th round rookie while we’re still in the thick of a playoff hunt,” said Marcellous Hairston.

Many fans took to social media to vent their mixed emotions. Some people defending Taylor by saying the team’s recent losses aren’t all his fault.

“The offensive line has played rather poorly and to put a rookie in that situation can be very damaging to a young career,” said Gaik.

But one thing fans can agree on — the pressure is on for rookie Nathan Peterman, starting in the next game in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

“I think he would be a lot more nervous at home in front of all those people. So maybe he’s going to get his feet wet and hopefully this will be a good change,” said DeGeorge.

“It is risky but it’s nice to be a Bills fan and be at this point where we’re still excited about it,” said Schrum.

“I guess it all rests on Nate Peterman now,” said DeGeorge.

Some fans say they believe Taylor is a good quarterback but hasn’t performed like it. They believe playoffs are still very much so in the cards for the Bills.