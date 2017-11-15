Nathan Peterman to start at QB against Chargers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A big announcement came from Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott, as he met with the media Wednesday morning, that rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman will start for the Bills this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I wouldn’t make this move if Nate wasn’t ready,” McDermott said.

After the offense stumbled on Sunday in a lopsided loss to the Saints, McDermott emphasized his belief in Tyrod Taylor as the starter moving forward.

Taylor finished 9-for-18 with just 56 passing yards before being replaced by Peterman in the fourth quarter of their 47-10 loss.

Peterman entered and finished 7-for-10 for 79 yards and threw his first career touchdown.

“I thought about it, slept on it and felt we needed to move in a different direction and made the decision Tuesday morning,” McDermott added. “This is not an indictment in Tyrod and he’ll be an important part of our team moving forward.”

The head coach also said he’s impressed with Peterman’s maturity as a young player and the move is about becoming better as a football team.

“We’re here for more than five wins. That’s why I’m here,” he said. “It’s about getting where we want to finance that’s to win a championship. At the end of the day it’s about the football team that fans and the Buffalo Bills dream of.”

It is a peculiar time to make a switch at quarterback. The Bills are 5-4 and currently in the playoff hunt, holding the final wildcard in the AFC.

They’re also on the road the next two weeks, facing the Chargers and Chiefs before returning home to face the Patriots.

“When you transition quarterbacks, there is never an easy time on the schedule,” McDermott said.