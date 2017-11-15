Boil water order issued for parts of City of Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara Falls Water Board has issued a boil water notice for some City of Niagara Falls residents due to a water line rapture.

The notice applies to residents in the area between Main Street and Pine Avenue to 10th Street and Pine Avenue, including the Niagara Towers and Spallino Towers.

The notice is “due to the loss of water pressure or potential dirty water starting on or around Nov. 15”.

A section of the water system will be temporarily shut down or without pressure Wednesday due to an unexpected water main break. “When water mains lose pressure, it increases the risk of untreated water and possible harmful microbes entering your water supply,” a press release from the water board explained.

The release added that the water main will be isolated and repairs made as quickly as possible. Once the repairs are completed, the water main will be flushed and samples will be taken.

Residents should expect to boil water for at least the next 48 hours.

For more information, contact Rolfe Porter of the NFWB at 716-283-9770 or the Niagara County Dept. of Health at 716-439-7452.