Boil water order lifted for parts of City of Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The boil water advisory for parts of Niagara Falls was lifted at noon on Friday, November 17th. Officials say water has been continually tested in vicinity with quality levels confirmed.

The Niagara Falls Water Board issued the boil water notice for some City of Niagara Falls residents due to a water line rapture on Wednesday.

The notice applied to residents in the area between Main Street and Pine Avenue to 10th Street and Pine Avenue, including the Niagara Towers and Spallino Towers.

The notice was “due to the loss of water pressure or potential dirty water starting on or around Nov. 15”.

A section of the water system was temporarily shut down or without pressure Wednesday due to an unexpected water main break. “When water mains lose pressure, it increases the risk of untreated water and possible harmful microbes entering your water supply,” a press release from the water board explained.

The release added that the water main will be isolated and repairs made as quickly as possible. Once the repairs are completed, the water main will be flushed and samples will be taken.