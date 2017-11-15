Buffalo man charged with selling heroin

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 29-year-old Buffalo man has been charged with selling heroin following an investigation involving an undercover officer.

Jawayne Watkins, 29, of Buffalo, was charged by criminal complaint with possession with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, an undercover officer made a $1,500 controlled purchase of heroin from Watkins in July 2017. Investigators also watched Watkins as he conducted what appeared to be another drug transaction on Farmer Street before returning to his Thompson Street residence.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Watkins is currently on New York State parole and is living in a halfway house.

Watkins made an initial appearance Wednesday afternoon and is being held pending a Nov. 28 detention hearing.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.