Buffalo Sabres offering “Turkeys for Tickets” Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Sabres are asking residents to donate turkeys- in exchange for tickets.

The Sabres are teaming up with Wegmans and Entercom Thursday for a “Turkeys for Tickets” drive. The drive will be held from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. at three locations in Western New York on Thursday, Nov. 16.

For every 20-lbs. turkey dropped off, or the equivalent of a 20-lbs. turkey, the donor will receive two tickets to an upcoming game. The tickets, up to four per person, will be distributed at the drop-off sites.

Drop-off locations are as follows:

KeyBank Center Surface Lot (Enter lot from Baltimore Street, via Perry Street)

(Enter lot from Baltimore Street, via Perry Street) Wegmans in Amherst (675 Alberta Dr., Amherst, NY 14226)

(675 Alberta Dr., Amherst, NY 14226) Wegmans in West Seneca (370 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224)

The turkeys will be donated to local food pantries. Last year, the drive collected more than 2,000 turkeys.