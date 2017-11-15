Buffalo Sabres offering “Turkeys for Tickets” Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Sabres are asking residents to donate turkeys- in exchange for tickets.

The Sabres are teaming up with Wegmans and Entercom Thursday for a “Turkeys for Tickets” drive. The drive will be held from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. at three locations in Western New York on Thursday, Nov. 16.

For every 20-lbs. turkey dropped off, or the equivalent of a 20-lbs. turkey, the donor will receive two tickets to an upcoming game. The tickets, up to four per person, will be distributed at the drop-off sites.

Drop-off locations are as follows:

  • KeyBank Center Surface Lot (Enter lot from Baltimore Street, via Perry Street)
  • Wegmans in Amherst (675 Alberta Dr., Amherst, NY 14226)
  • Wegmans in West Seneca (370 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224)

The turkeys will be donated to local food pantries. Last year, the drive collected more than 2,000 turkeys.

