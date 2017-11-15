Cheektowaga Police continue to look for motive as shooting investigation continues

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)- Cheektowaga Police still haven’t determined why 29 year old Travis Green opened fire on a Dollar General store Tuesday. They said he isn’t cooperating with investigators.

The store off Union Road was boarded up Wednesday and there were marks on the pavement to show where gunshot casings fell. Police told us Green fired more than 20 rounds in the parking lot, injuring a man.

“This was just an incredible encounter,” said Police Chief David Zack.

He told us “civilian heroes” jumped into action, chasing Green and preventing anyone else from getting hurt.

Dash cam video captured the moments police arrived. Lt. Anthony Filipski tackled Green about 200 yards from the store, along Union Rd. Green was unarmed at the time of his arrest.

“Had it not been for the private citizens, had it not been for the rapid response of our officers, there’s no telling where this would’ve gone,” said Chief Zack.

According to police, Green drove himself to the store and briefly went in, un-armed. He tried to apply for a job but became irate, left the store and started shooting, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Chief Zack couldn’t say whether Green knew anyone in the store.

“He had not been there very long and came out firing,” he said. “We know there was some sort of conflict with a customer, we’re still getting all of the details with that.”

Green used an AR-15 style rifle to fire more than 20 shots. Police said he had another similar weapon in his vehicle along with 850 rounds of live ammunition. He was wearing body armor.

“Outfitted the way he was, it’s safe to assume he was intent on doing some damage and taking lives,” said Chief Zack.

Police still haven’t determined a motive but, for now, they’ve ruled out terrorism.

“He was not someone we were familiar with or that we had repeated encounters with,” said Chief Zack.

He told us Green’s last run-in with law enforcement was a traffic violation in 2013. He was also linked to a past domestic incident but no charges were filed.

“He’s a good hearted person,” said his sister Sky Green. “It’s just horrible, my brother’s not like that.”

News 4 spoke with her after Green’s arraignment Wednesday morning.

Viola Green, his mother, held onto her son as he stood before the judge.

He’s charged with attempted murder, criminal use of a firearm, reckless endangerment, assault, unlawfully wearing body armor, and resisting arrest.

Green pleaded not guilty.

The initial investigation shows his weapons are not SAFE Act compliant, so police said more charges may be filed.

According to police, he had recently moved in with family at the Garden Village Apartment Complex. Police collected evidence there but didn’t provide details.

Viola Green told News 4 her son had lost his job about two months ago and recently separated from his wife.

“The pressure was building up over time,” she said. “It took a toll on him, that’s all I can say.”

She told us his father died when he was seven years old, his step-father died about seven years ago.

Green bought his rifles right after his step-father’s death, according to Viola Green.

ATF investigators are looking into whether he is the legal owners of the weapons and whether there is anything in his background that would’ve prevented him from being able to own guns.

Viola Green told News 4 she was devastated when she found out what happened. She said earlier in the day Green had stopped by her house and they prayed together.

“He said ‘we should all come together’ and I said ‘True, so now you can go on with your life’,” she described.

But something must’ve changed.

“He just got fed up,” said Viola Green. “He needs his peace right now, he needs his comfort, he needs his rest and right now he’s going to get it.”

Green is being held behind bars without bail

He did need stiches for a cut on his shoulder but police still couldn’t determine if he was injured before or during his arrest.

The victim, a 53 year old Cheektowaga man, was shot once. Police said it was only a minor injury and has already been released from the hospital.