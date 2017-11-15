Cheektowaga Police’s active shooter training helped in Dollar General shooting

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Law enforcement agencies around the country and in Western New York train to prepare for active shooter situations- like the one at Dollar General on Union Road on Tuesday.

Cheektowaga Police officers used that training to take down the suspect in that incident.

Cheektowaga Police Chief David Zack reflected on Tuesday’s shooting.

“Our philosophy is that we’re going to take you out,” Zack said, “And we did.”

Zack says it’s the type of situation the department trains for constantly. The department runs active shooter drills just about every year.

“We were the first in the county right after Columbine,” Zack said, referring to the 1999 Columbine High School massacre. “In fact, I was one of the lead instructors at that time, so we have been on this since Columbine.”

Zack said the drills are staged at schools, the mall, and other locations.

Each situation is unique, but he says the training centers around expecting the unexpected.