Citizens hailed as heroes by Cheektowaga Police for taking down shooting suspect

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)- Christopher Kaufmann and his boss Mark Pinnavaia say they’re no heroes, despite being hailed as such by the Cheektowaga Police Department.

They heard a loud noise coming from outside their job at Daryll’s Car Audio in Cheektowaga Tuesday afternoon.

“At first I kind of thought it was a tire blowing, it was just a loud pop. And then by like the third one I realized what it was,” Kaufmann told News 4.

That loud pop was gunshots.

MORE | Suspect in Cheektowaga Dollar General shooting pleads not guilty

Cheektowaga Police arrested 29-year-old Travis Green and charged him with Attempted Murder, Criminal Use of a Firearm, Reckless Endangerment, Assault, Unlawful Wearing of Body Armor and Resisting Arrest after they say he opened fire with an AR-15 rifle outside the Dollar General next door to Daryll’s.

Green pleaded ‘not guilty’ to all of the charges against him Wednesday morning.

Police applauded Kaufmann and Pinnavaia with potentially saving lives.

A 53-year-old man was injured by a single gun shot wound according to police, but has been released from the hospital.

“You have to fight back. You cannot wait to be rescued. These people were proactive,” said Cheektowaga Police Chief David Zack during a press conference Wednesday morning.

He said while he’d never encourage anyone to engage with an armed individual, the vigilance of everyday civilians can make a difference.

“I was not going to let this individual get away,” Pinnavaia said.

“Chris yelled gunshots, we ran outside, saw a gentleman at the front of Dollar General, Chris picked up the phone to call 9-11. I immediately grabbed my car keys and my phone and jumped in my car so I could get the best vantage point as possible,” Pinnavaia told News 4.

Pinnavaia is a Reserve Erie County Sheriff’s Deputy. His brother is a 30-year veteran with the Buffalo Police Department.

Both Pinnavaia and Kaufmann have firearms training.

As Kaufmann chased Green down, Pinnavaia drove after him.

“When I saw him lay the gun down and get away from the gun, I felt it was my opportunity to try and take him out with my car and that was my full intention.”

He clipped the suspect with his car, and still has a footprint on his windshield.

The two say they chased the 29-year-old around the Dollar General and into the arms of Cheektowaga Police, who they say arrived on scene minutes later.