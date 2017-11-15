CVS system interruption causes problems for prescription filling

By Published:

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WIVB) — A system interruption at CVS stores across the nation caused problems for people picking up prescriptions.

On Tuesday, some people were told they could fill their prescriptions, even though there was a glitch, but they could not.

CBS contributing station KWCH says CVS issued a statement on the outage. The statement read:

“Some of our pharmacies are experiencing system connectivity interruptions that we are actively working to resolve. However, our pharmacies can continue filling prescriptions during this period.If a customer is being told that their prescription cannot be filled, that is not accurate and they should contact us directly at 1-800-SHOP-CVS so that we can follow up.”

