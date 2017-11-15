DEC reminding hunters to report their harvest

By Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is reminding hunters about proper game management.

The DEC says that hunters who take bears, deer or turkeys must report their harvest.

In addition to that, hunters or trappers who take a bobcat, fisher, marten or otter must have the animal pelt-sealed by DEC staff.

“Hunters and trappers play a crucial role in the management of game across the state,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “Information collected from harvest reports helps DEC track game species populations and ensures that hunting and trapping opportunities are sustainable for generations to come. Reporting your harvest is not just the law, it’s an important tool in wildlife management.”

If a hunter does not report their animals within seven days of harvest, they could pay fines of up to $250.

Here are the ways game animals can be reported:

