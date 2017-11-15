Dispatchers credited for quick response time in Cheektowaga shooting

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The dispatch team says this kind of call is one you never want to get: An active shooter situation, with a civilian caller on the other end of the line.

They say under yesterday’s circumstances, every second counts.

Christin Wiech, a Public Safety Dispatcher with the Cheektowaga Police Department said, “It was definitely the biggest call I’ve had to take.”

Wiech picked up the phone Tuesday, not expecting to hear a customer at the Dollar General in Cheektowaga on the end of the line.

She said, “I needed to get information, so I need to know who is this person? Where was this person? And I needed to make sure he was safe, too.”

She says every second matters in an active shooter situation. So within seconds, Wiech needed to get cars on the road, and keep her caller calm.

He was her link to keeping the shooting from turning worse. “It wasn’t until you could hear the gunshots in the background where he started to panic.”

Wiech says it took just moments to find out which dollar general location to send the police department to-

It’s something Chief David Zack says dispatch is trained to do. He said, “We have been preparing for an incident like this for a very long time.”

And for Weich, Tuesday, she went home learning one important lesson, “I can rely on my team.”