Good Samaritans step in to stop Dollar General shooter

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – When a man wearing body armor began shooting at the Dollar General on Union Road Tuesday afternoon, two men who work next door jumped into action.

Mark Pinnavaia and Christopher Kaufmann, owner and manager of Daryll’s Car Audio respectively, heard the gunshot erupt around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Kaufmann called 911 as Pinnavaia ran outside, jumping into his car to get the best vantage point, and to pursue him in case the shooter took off.

“I remember what I was doing- I was not going to let this individual get away,” Pinnavaia said, who is a reserve deputy with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, said.

As soon as the shooter, 29-year-old Cheektowaga resident Travis Green, put his gun down, Pinnavaia hit the gas pedal, chasing after him in the car. Kaufmann also started chasing the shooter.

“I started chasing him and basically chased him into the arms of  the Cheektowaga Police Department,” Kaufmann said.

Daryll’s Car Audio is located next to the Dollar General on Union Road.

“We’re over there all the time, getting snacks and stuff,” Kaufmann said.

During the first couple of shots, they thought it might be a car tire popping- “but by the third one it was unmistakable,” Kaufmann said.

Police recovered two AR-15 rifles from the scene and 850 live rounds. It is not clear how Green got the weapons, authorities say.

Green was charged with Attempted Murder, Criminal Use of a Firearm, Reckless Endangerment, Assault, Unlawful Wearing of Body Armor and Resisting Arrest. He pleaded ‘not guilty’ to all of the charges against him on Wednesday morning.

Cheektowaga Police still do not have a motive for the shooting.

