Harvey Weinstein’s honorary UB degree revoked

News 4 Staff Published:
Harvey Weinstein
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. The sexual harassment and assault allegations against Weinstein that rocked Hollywood and sparked a flurry of allegations in other American industries, as well as the political arena, are reaching far beyond U.S. borders. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SUNY Board of Trustees and the SUNY Chancellor have revoked Harvey Weinstein’s honorary UB degree.

The University at Buffalo said they are in support of the revocation. Here is what they said:

“We firmly believe that Mr. Weinstein’s alleged and admitted conduct is inconsistent with the values and policies of the University at Buffalo and the State University of New York, contradicts the spirit of the honorary degree, which recognizes persons of the highest character, and undermines the accomplishments that were cited as the basis for awarding the honorary degree.

We at UB are collectively offended and disappointed by Mr. Weinstein’s alleged and admitted conduct. In seeking this revocation of the SUNY honorary degree, the University at Buffalo is also clearly stating that sexual harassment or sexual misconduct will not be tolerated.”

Previously, Erie County Legislature candidate Guy Marlette called for UB to rescind the honorary degree they gave the film producer, who previously attended the school. He received an honorary degree in 2000.

