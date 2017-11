CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man accused of killing a teenager in a hit-and-run crash in Cheektowaga says he’s innocent.

Paul Hintermeier, 36, pleaded ‘not guilty’ in court on Wednesday.

He’s facing a long list of charges, including Vehicular Assault and Leaving the Scene of an Incident Resulting In Death. Police say he sped through a stop sign at the intersection of Shanley St. and Richard Dr., hitting 18-year-old Damian Garra.

If convicted, Hintermeier faces up to 14 years in prison.