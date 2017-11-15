Massinburg powers Bulls to 81-76 win over Jacksonville State

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – C.J. Massinburg scored a game-high 25 points to power the UB Men’s Basketball team to an 81-76 win over Jacksonville State on Wednesday, as the Bulls improved to 2-0 on the year.

In total, four players hit double figures, including Nick Perkins who had 16, Davonta Jordan and Montell McRae, who chipped in with 11 and 10 points respectively.

UB opened the game on a tear, racing out to a 12-2 start, before Jacksonville State answered back and took a 24-23 lead with a little more than six minutes to play in the first half.

The Bulls would lead 33-32 at halftime.  Still a tight game in the second half, the Bulls opened up their largest lead of the game at 55-43 and never looked back.

UB returns to action on Nov. 20, when they open the Cayman Classic against Cincinnati.

