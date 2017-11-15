NYC hotel giving guests a Home Alone 2 experience

NEW YORK (WIVB) — If you ever find yourself “Lost in New York,” you’ll never be “Home Alone” at The Plaza Hotel.

The New York City hotel is giving fans a chance to relive Home Alone 2 in honor of the film’s 25th anniversary.

Guests can choose a package featuring copies of the movie, anniversary backpacks and an over-the-top ice cream sundae just like Macaulay Culkin’s character, Kevin, had in the movie.

The hotel’s restaurant will also feature a 90s-inspired menu with an upscale version of childhood dishes.

