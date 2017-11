COLUMBIA, Md. (WIVB) — Police in Maryland are looking for a burglary suspect who they say went into a McDonald’s through the drive-thru window.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video filling up a drink and stealing cash and food from the Columbia restaurant.

Anyone with information on the case is eligible for up to $500 in reward money. If you have information, call (410) 313-STOP or e-mail HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

Information from CBS Baltimore.