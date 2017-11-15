Sabres Fall to Pens 5-4(OT)

By Published: Updated:

 

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Another trip to Pittsburgh, another Sabres loss.

There was hope and encouraging signs throughout Tuesday night’s game against the defending Stanley Cup champs.

Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart ended their goal-scoring droughts, Evander Kane notched his 10th goal in just 18 games, Eichel and Kane dropped the gloves to defend teammates.

In the end, Buffalo left PPG Paints Arena with a losing feeling that’s very familiar.  The Penguins are now on a 12-0-1 run against the Sabres at home, including a 7-game win streak.

Next Game: Friday @ Red Wings

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s