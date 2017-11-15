Sabres Fall to Pens 5-4(OT)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Another trip to Pittsburgh, another Sabres loss.

There was hope and encouraging signs throughout Tuesday night’s game against the defending Stanley Cup champs.

Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart ended their goal-scoring droughts, Evander Kane notched his 10th goal in just 18 games, Eichel and Kane dropped the gloves to defend teammates.

In the end, Buffalo left PPG Paints Arena with a losing feeling that’s very familiar. The Penguins are now on a 12-0-1 run against the Sabres at home, including a 7-game win streak.

Next Game: Friday @ Red Wings