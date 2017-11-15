Silver Creek man wins $3 million on scratch-off ticket

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Silver Creek man won $3 million on his favorite lottery scratch-off ticket recently.

Richie Thompson, 43, of Silver Creek, bought a “$3,000,000 in Benjamins” scratch-off ticket during a routine stop for gas. Thompson said the ticket is his favorite, and that he’s been playing it since it came out.

“I needed to get some work done on my car and stopped for gas on my way to my friend’s garage,” explained Thompson. “While I was there I decided to buy a cup of coffee and my favorite lottery ticket.”

Thompson didn’t realize right away that he won the jackpot prize.

When he did, “I was in shock for at least an hour!”

He purchased his $3 million-winning ticket at Cave’s Food Center on Main Street in Forestville.