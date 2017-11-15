“Skinny” home in Buffalo designed for easy access

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A small home on 16th Street in Buffalo is more than 1,400 square feet but it’s considered a “skinny” home because it’s more narrow than most homes. It’s only 16 feet wide inside.

“Traditional homes that are built nowadays are a little bit wider, anywhere between 20 and 30 feet wide,” said Jacob Bindert, JRB Construction President.

Although it’s a “skinny” home, 10 foot high ceilings give it the look and feel of a bigger home.

“This house was designed to be very flexible, you have multiple rooms throughout the house almost 3 bedrooms and two full baths,” said Bindert.

The home has wide hallways, doorways and more space to accommodate people with disabilities. The bathroom on the first floor was made with no barriers, making it very easy for someone in a wheelchair to roll right in to the shower.

“The person who has trouble or difficulty coming up and down the stairs can live downstairs, have basically a suite bathroom and the caregiver could live upstairs and they almost have separate areas,” said Bindert.

It comes with a lot of the traditional Buffalo touches like window trims and an original door, but also has modern amenities like radiant heated flooring and energy efficient windows.

“Best suited for maybe empty nesters, people who have a caregiver situation where they’re caring for their loved one and they want something that can be very easily adaptable,” said Bindert.

There’s also another skinny home similar to the one on 16th Street under construction right now on Linwood Avenue in Buffalo. The home on 16th Street is not for sale just yet but developers are expecting it to go on the market within the next few weeks.