The Benjamin brothers arrive as the first set of twins born in Buffalo’s newest hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– While they’re just over 48 hours old, Carmelo and Bryson Benjamin are already showing off their personalities.

“That’s just Carmelo – he’s fussing 24/7,” says Brian, the twin’s dad.

Carmelo, born at 3:10am on November 13, weighs 6lbs. while his twin, Bryson, younger by one minute, weighs 5lb 11oz and is a bit more laidback.

The fraternal twins are the first set of multiples born at Oishei Children’s Hospital in downtown Buffalo.

“It’s nice here,” said Juanita Santiago, the twin’s mom. “I feel at ease.”

They’re all doing well, now. It was quite a journey getting to the day, though.

Juanita went to the doctor a few months back, asking to be put on birth control when, to her surprise, she was told she was pregnant. Fast forward three weeks, when the expecting mom felt ‘off’ so she went back to the doctor.

“And the doctor said ‘The babies heart rates are fine.’ and she said ‘Babies?!'” said Brian, recalling the moment. “I didn’t believe it at first and then she started crying and I knew she was serious and I got really emotional.”

Multiples run in both Brian and Juanita’s families.

“This is the fifth set on my side,” said the mom.

Knowing now they were having two babies, the couple held a gender reveal, finding out they were boys, and a baby shower. And they waited. The brothers decided they were ready to arrive earlier than expected.

“After we watched the Bills game — it was horrible loss — my fiance started feeling contractions and I was down, angry because we got blown out so I napped,” said Brian. “Then she was having crazy contractions so we came here and we were here for hours. And then they said she had to have a C-section.”

And then they arrived – healthy and happy. It was during those moments, though, that Brian realized the infant twins share a birthday with his other son.

“It was really emotional,” said Brian. “I felt like I lost my touch as far as taking care of babies but then it just clicked again and I wanted to be very hands on with them. I didn’t have my father around much when I was growing up so, everything my dad didn’t do with me, I am making sure I do for my kids now. It’s the best feeling in the world.”

Brian jokes that now, he has enough boys ready to fill a basketball roster. Between the couple, the have five boys and a girl. The couple has big hopes and dreams for their littlest ones.

“I hope they grow up big and strong and either become Bills or Sabres. No matter what, though, we will be proud of them.”