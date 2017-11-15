Tyrod Taylor responds to being benched in favor of Peterman

Related Coverage Nathan Peterman to start at QB against Chargers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tyrod Taylor expressed his disappointment in the fact that he won’t be starting against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Instead, rookie Nathan Peterman will start at quarterback for the Buffalo Bills.

MORE | Learn more about the decision here.

Taylor says that the Bills’ offense was suited to him, and that moving forward, the focus will be helping Peterman.

In terms of the decision to bench Taylor, he said he doesn’t agree at all, but that he is not the one who makes the call.

Tyrod: I️ got voted captain for a reason and that doesn’t fade away — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) November 15, 2017

Tyrod: I’m confident in my ability. Im going to continue to grow. Im confident that I’m still a franchise QB — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) November 15, 2017

Tyrod: this just adds fuel to the fire — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) November 15, 2017

Taylor had kind things to say about Peterman though, calling him a “great guy” and “talented.”

The Bills are currently 5-4 this season.

The team will play the Chargers on Sunday afternoon.