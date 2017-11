Related Coverage Cheektowaga homicide victim identified

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Up to a $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for murder by the Cheektowaga Police Department.

Shawntario Boyette, 47, is wanted on charges of second degree murder. He has been indicted in the Aug. 21 murder of Diona McCall at 33 Sierra Drive in Cheektowaga.

Boyette is described as 6’1″ and 330 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper Buffalo at 716-867-6161.