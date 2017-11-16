AAA: Over 3.1 million New York State residents are expected to travel this Thanksgiving weekend

(WIVB) – Over 50.9 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving, according to numbers released Thursday by AAA.

That’s a 3.3 percent increase over 2016.

“The 2017 holiday weekend will see the highest Thanksgiving travel volume since 2005 with 1.6 million more people taking to the nation’s roads, skies, rails and waterways compared with last year”, AAA said in a press release.

In the U.S.’s most congested cities, that can translate into travel times taking up to three times longer than the optimal trip.

Road trip ready: 89 percent of all travelers – 45.5 million – are planning a Thanksgiving road trip, an increase of 3.2 percent over last year.

Cheaper airfare: Consumers will pay the cheapest average airfare since 2013.

Fuller skies: The largest growth in holiday travel is by air travel, at five percent, with 3.95 million travelers.

Alternate travel: Travel by trains and other modes (including buses and cruises) is expected to increase 1.1 percent to 1.48 million travelers.

Fueling up: Drivers will pay the highest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2014.

Holiday high: Car rental daily rates will hit a five-year holiday high at $70/day, which may be due to an increase in domestic demand and cost of newer vehicles.

Over 3.1 million New York State residents are expected to travel this Thanksgiving weekend.

“Travelers should plan for extra time on the NYS Thruway – especially on Wednesday and Sunday as the most travelers head out and return home,” the press release said.