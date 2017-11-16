Buffalo Police investigating “Stranger Danger” incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating a reported “stranger danger” incident that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Police say an African-American man got out of a gold vehicle and approached two 14-year-old girls near the corner of Massachusetts Avenue and West Ferry Street around 3:45 pm, as the girls were walking home from school. The man asked the girls for personal information.

Police say the girls refused to give the man any information. He then got back into the vehicle and drove off. There might have been two men in the vehicle.

Any with information about this incident is asked to call the Buffalo Police Department.

