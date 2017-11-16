Fatal accident under investigation in Lancaster

Published:

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Lancaster Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred on Broadway (Route 20) at Woodlawn Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

The vehicle, operated by a 55-year-old Lancaster woman, was eastbound on Broadway when a large pickup truck traveling westbound crossed over and struck the vehicle head-on.

The truck was driven by a 23-year-old Buffalo man who was not injured. He is cooperating with police.

The reason the truck crossed over into the eastbound lane isn’t known at this time. Police have determined alcohol or drugs were not a factor.

The female driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash caused Route 20 to be closed in both directions for several hours Wednesday night.

The accident is being investigated by members of the Town of Lancaster Crash Investigation Unit.

 

