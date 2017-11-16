Former correction officer charged with corresponding with, sending money to inmate

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) –  A Cheektowaga woman has been accused of using an alias to correspond with and send money to an inmate while employed as a correction officer at Wende Correctional Facility.

Anita Demarais, 58, of Cheektowaga, was charged with two counts of official misconduct by the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday.

According to New York State Police, Demarais was charged following an investigation into an unlawful personal relationship with an inmate while she was employed as a corrections officer.

She was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Cheektowaga Court for Nov. 20.

 

