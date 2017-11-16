Four WNY districts will get state funding to expand after school programs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo was in town Thursday to talk about education in New York.

Cuomo announced that $2.5 million will go toward the “Empire State After-School Program” at four high-need school districts in the WNY area.

The money will go toward added more than a thousand slots for students to join after school programs.

Cuomo said this will help children across the state get ahead for the future- “so [the school day] doesn’t end at 3 p.m., and we can provide more services”.

This latest initiative is part of the governor’s $35 million education push for schools across the state.

The Western New York school districts receiving funding under the new programs are as follows:

Buffalo City School District 885 $1,416,000 Dunkirk City School District 284 $454,400 Friendship Central School District 150 $240,000 Niagara Falls City School District 290 $464,000