Four WNY districts will get state funding to expand after school programs

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo was in town Thursday to talk about education in New York.

Cuomo announced that $2.5 million will go toward the “Empire State After-School Program” at four high-need school districts in the WNY area.

The money will go toward added  more than a thousand slots for students to join after school programs.

Cuomo said this will help children across the state get ahead for the future- “so [the school day] doesn’t end at 3 p.m., and we can provide more services”.

This latest initiative is part of the governor’s $35 million education push for schools across the state.

The Western New York school districts receiving funding under the new programs are as follows:

Buffalo City School District 885 $1,416,000
Dunkirk City School District 284 $454,400
Friendship Central School District 150 $240,000
Niagara Falls City School District 290 $464,000

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s