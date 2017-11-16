Injured driver found with stolen vehicle at gas station

GOWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Orchard Park man was charged with stealing a car and other charges after he was located, injured, at a Gowanda gas station.

Erie County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Iroquois Smoke Shop Wednesday for reports of a driver appearing disoriented and bleeding from a head injury.

The driver was determined to be Joseph Fasolino, 51, of Orchard Park- the suspected driver who fled from NYSP after a crash along Route 219 in Corcord Tuesday evening.

While fleeing the crash scene, it is believed that Fasolino stole a vehicle from a business on Trevett Road in Boston.

Fasolino was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment and then was taken to the Erie County Holding Center.

He was charged with felony counts of criminal possession of stolen property and grand larceny and a count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

He is being held at the holding center pending his arraignment in Boston Town Court.