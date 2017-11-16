Injured driver found with stolen vehicle at gas station

By Published:

GOWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Orchard Park man was charged with stealing a car and other charges after he was located, injured, at a Gowanda gas station.

Erie County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Iroquois Smoke Shop Wednesday for reports of a driver appearing disoriented and bleeding from a head injury.

The driver was determined to be Joseph Fasolino, 51, of Orchard Park- the suspected driver who fled from NYSP after a crash along Route 219 in Corcord Tuesday evening.

While fleeing the crash scene, it is believed that Fasolino stole a vehicle from a business on Trevett Road in Boston.

Fasolino was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment and then was taken to the Erie County Holding Center.

He was charged with felony counts of criminal possession of stolen property and grand larceny and a count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

He is being held at the holding center pending his arraignment in Boston Town Court.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s