Judge won’t dismiss political corruption charges against former Sen. George Maziarz

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Albany court judge has dismissed another motion to dismiss the political corruption charges against former NY State Senator George Maziarz.

Maziarz’ team attempted to have the charges dismissed, arguing that the grand jury proceeding was defective due to the “prosecution’s failure to give proper accomplice testimony instructions”. The defense also cited the Board of Equalization’s debate over whether campaign filings for payments to a payroll company need the identification of the recipient.

The court denied the dismissal, stating that the BOE counsel dispute is not relevant to the motion, and that dismissing the case would adversely impact public confidence in the criminal justice system.

“The “harm” is that defendant’s alleged actions constitute a felony offense, and undermines the integrity of the political process”, the court wrote in the decision.

Maziarz retired from his state senate seat in 2014.

Earlier in 2017, State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman charged him with five counts of filing false campaign expenditure reports.