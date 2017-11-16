Local veteran gets new truck, thanks to Western New York Heroes

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Western New York veteran is getting a special gift Thursday. He was given a new truck in honor of serving our country and giving back to the community.

It’s all thanks to Western New York Heroes new program.

“When she told me I was going to get a vehicle, I was like what did I do? Are we worthy? Why me, why me?” said Peter Christ.

Peter Christ spent 6 years in the marines and later he served in the army as a combat medic, where he was medically discharged. Now he works as a EMS/fire volunteer.

“My husband won’t ever ask for any help for anything,” said Angelena Christ, Peter’s wife.

Christ and his wife sold their car about 3 years ago to be able to save money. Since then, they’ve been driving his brother’s car who’s stationed overseas.

“He’s coming back next month so he’s going to obviously going to want his vehicles back. We’re not prepared to buy one yet so this is going to help us a lot,” said Angelena.

Western New York Heroes gifted Christ with a truck Thursday, as part of ‘Operation Automotive,’ a program where they give away vehicles to veterans.

“It’s so overwhelming it’s hard to explain,” said Peter.

What’s more overwhelming Peter says, is learning that the truck belonged to another local veteran, Jonathan Cote who was captured and killed while serving in Iraq six years ago.

Cote’s brother, Christophe, has had the truck since then and decided to have an auto shop restore it and give to Christ.

“I knew it was going to be hard to let go but once I think about how it’s going to be used now, it’s extremely comforting,” said Christopher Cote.

“Thank you. I don’t know where I would be without them and now they’re a part of our family too,” said Angelena.

This is the 5th vehicle Western New York Heroes has given away to a veteran. Organizers say they were able to turn this into a program because so many people have donated their vehicles rather than sell them.

