Man in wheelchair struck on Main Street

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A pedestrian in a wheelchair was struck by a taxi after being in the middle of Main Street early Thursday morning.

Buffalo Police responded to the area for reports of a pedestrian in a wheelchair going in and out of traffic.

A taxi traveling southbound in the 3300 block of Main Street struck a pedestrian who was in the middle of the road.

The 64-year-old male pedestrian was transported to ECMC to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time.

