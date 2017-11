NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The newest Anchor Bar location has opened in Niagara Falls.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday for the new restaurant, located inside the Holiday Inn at 114 Buffalo Ave.

The new location is the tenth Anchor Bar restaurant and the first in Niagara County. It seats up to 200 people, offers family dining and a sports bar, and offers a breakfast menu.

For more information, visit www.anchorbar.com.