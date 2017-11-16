New York State Thruway Authority unveils new equipment for snow season

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Thruway Authority says it is ready for whatever Mother Nature brings as we head into one of the busiest travel times of the year.

The Thruway Authority unveiled its plans for this snow season Thursday which includes adding some new snow and ice equipment on the roads. There are 18 plows new to the fleet and a few tow plows which can clear and salt two lanes at once.

There’s also new technology, like AT&T enhanced GPS in all of the heavy-duty plows. The technology will give drivers air and pavement temperatures and tell them how much salt is being used.

“It means that not only does this equipment help these guys do their job but it means that we have a safer system for pedestrians, travelers to get to their destinations,” said Matthew Driscoll, acting executive director of the Thruway Authority.

The Thruway Authority has also added 26 chain entry closures to help keep drivers off the thruway in dangerous weather. Crews have already started installing the technology in every plow truck earlier this month. Every truck will have it by the end of the year.

The Thruway Authority says they will also be using some snow measurement stations which will be tested this year in Buffalo. The goal is to use that technology in Albany and New York City.