Police officers who arrested Cheektowaga Dollar General shooting suspect speak out

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — “We didn’t know if there was more than one shooter, we had witnesses tell us there was more than one shooter. The victim and the suspect both had lime green shirts on so it was kind of crazy,” said Cheektowaga Police Lieutenant Anthony Filipski.

Cheektowaga Police Lieutenant Anthony Filipski and Officer Dominic Schwartz were at the end of their shifts when they got the call Tuesday afternoon, and jumped into action in a matter of seconds.

“Told him to stop get down on the ground, he refused. Kept repeating the commands as I was chasing after him he refused,” said Cheektowaga Police officer Dominic Schwartz.

Officers say it was chaotic, but all of their active shooter training kicked in.

“You make the determination in a split second how to stop it, and I thought at that time the best way was to tackle him over the guard rail,” said Filipski.

They say they’ve never really dealt with an active shooter situation like this in Cheektowaga before, but it didn’t take long to take Travis Green into custody thanks to the help of brave citizens.

“The police can’t operate without the citizens help. Those guys from Darryl’s are the true heroes,” said Filipski.

“To know that you had an active shooter situation and someone did suffer a minor injury but knock on wood he’s going to live and be okay, you know that’s why we take this job,” said Schwartz.